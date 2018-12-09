HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sheena Scott, Verleda Crawford, Johnesha Chatman, Pam Parson, Rose Walker Beard, Terry Smither, Kiamesha Goynes, August Cook, Kimberly Ann Ware, Abby Rivas, John Paul Massa, Melinda Sparks, Donelle Meyer, Bernard G. Finnigan Jr., Glenda Delbosque Romero, Walter Ray Brown Jr., Frank Mistretta, Ayden José Garza, Odell Wilkins Jr., Jackie Banks and Jann Compton.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jim and Jo Anne Gilmore, celebrating 51 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.