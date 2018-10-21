The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will conclude its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes walk to end domestic violence at 6 p.m. Friday beginning at The Historic Pleasure Pier on 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.rccgc.org or call 409-763-1441.
The League City Historical Society will host the World War I 100th anniversary mobile museum daily from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 210 N. Kansas in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecityhistory.org or call 281-554-2994.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a dinner (menu TBA) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $8 donation is asked. The Post’s monthly steak dinner will be Thursday. The cost is $12 by Monday or $14 afterward. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual meeting and Kewpie Gaido luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Park Restaurant at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Kellye Graham at kgsolutions@msn.com or 409-354-3137, or Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net or 409-770-4312. Halloween attire optional.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will offer a three-day watercolor/collage workshop from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Oct. 28 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Austin-based artist, Vie Dunn-Harr will be the presenter. For registration information and what to take, visit galvestonar tleague.com/workshops.html or call 832-752-3280.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a fall festival from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 409-739-1880.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Osler Student Societies and Student Government Association will have its annual fall festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in front of the Moody Medical Library on its campus on 10th and Market streets in Galveston. The carnival is for ages 12 and younger and their families. Admission and parking is free in garage No. 3 on the corner of Ninth and Market streets. For information, call Leanne Green at 409-747-9685.
American Legion Post No. 20 will have a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. The Galveston Police Dept. will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Texas Tuff” Plants from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”Turning Dirt Into Soil — Creating an Ideal Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Children’s Halloween Party with a Trunk or Treat at 4 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Halloween party from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a costume contest (prizes will be awarded). For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Nov. 10. The parade will begin at the Dickinson Independent School District’s administration building on FM 517 and end at the Post at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
