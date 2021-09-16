TODAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Darrell McManus Ministries will be on program. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will have a special called meeting at noon today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221 to schedule an appointment.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will celebrate its 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. Tickets are available at Janet’s What A Seam Alterations, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-1935. Friday is deadline to register.
SATURDAY
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Saturday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Kimberly Danasi and State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Hitchcock Independent School District Board of Trustees will have a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 7801 Neville Ave. in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit hitchcockisd.org.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson with a pre-anniversary musical at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
UPCOMING
St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its 94th church anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Dexter Henderson, of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 102nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Johnnie Simpson Jr., of Faith United Methodist church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 22nd annual Texas & Louisiana Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Texas attendees are asked to wear blue and Louisiana, red. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free eight-week Family-to-Family Education Program from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 8 via Zoom. For information and registration, visit nami.org/research or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar Drive; and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway Wednesday. Clinic is open to Friendswood ISD teachers, administrators, staff and students. To schedule appointment, utmb.edu/covid-19/pa tients/mustang-clinic-vacc. For information, call 281-482-1267.
Yaga’s Entertainment will have its Galveston Island Shrimp Festival Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 in downtown Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonisland shrimpfestival.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aide will have its sixth annual prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Jeremiah Narcisse will be the guest speaker. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org or email leaguecity gardenclub@gmail.com.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
