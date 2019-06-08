Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Hitchcock Juneteenth Committee will have its annual Juneteenth parade and program Saturday. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 8002 state Highway 6 and end at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. The program will be immediately after the parade at the church. Food also will be served. For information, call Freire Moore, 713-542-3620, or Christopher Williams, 409-683-2841.
Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau will have its World Oceans Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artistboat.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Ask a Master Gardener Plant Clinic” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Keyworth’s Hardware Store at 2208 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Friends of the Dickinson Library will have their used book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-534-3812.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Things Fall Apart,” by Chinua Achebe will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will have its third annual A Man & His Ribbon Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge Reception Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For information, call Cynthia McNelty at 409-392-3002.
Local author, Becka L. Jones, will present a story time and book signing of her book “Grandma’s Fish Frankie” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Half Price Books at 961 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, visit https://meanttobememoir.com or call 808-446-0609.
The Hitchcock Public Library will start signing up students for its summer programs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Face painting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and balloon twisting will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Author Whitney Vandiver will have a book release and signing of her new novel “Oleanders in June” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Casey Greene, published author and Rosenberg Scholar, also will discuss Galveston and The 1900 Storm. For information, visit www.whitneyvandiver.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its free class “Gardening 101” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author Ellen Mansoor Collier will be signing copies of her book “A Jazz Age Mystery” from 3 p.m. to 5p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. The John Evans Band will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday and June 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
