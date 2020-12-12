HAPPY BIRTHDAY Frank Smith, Keith Stevens, Susie Brewer, Linda Tillmon, Marantz Brandon Payne Jr., Ruthy Williams, Venolia Cobbs-Hackley, Elisha Emmite, Vincent Walker, Eric Dotson, Macio Robertson, Odelia Williams, John Elliott Sr., Rosa Marsh, Phillip Lynch, Richard Shaw, Rita Pointer, Barbara Parish, Christy Arnold, Albert Copeland, Chris Gatson, Patricia James-Guidry, Max Belcher, Roxanna Gipson and Kristian Gray.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Vanessa Jones.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Daniel and Alice Rodriguez, celebrating 56 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY José Soto, Janie Templer, Patsy R. Johnson, Richard Cano, Robert Steven Knight, Terri Mautz, Chaz Manning, Sundie Holloway, Oscar Marsh, Debra Burkley, Diane Merchant, André Lemons, Willie Lockett, Charlesa Bell Gary, Jometra Hawkins and Chase H. Johnson.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jimmy Massa, Blanca Bell, Johnathon Norton, Christa Peralta, John Humphrey, Ronald Alexander, Jo Stringfellow, John Massey, Aileen Lopez Wells, Stefan Boyer, Davonica Ross Haywood and Keith Manning.
