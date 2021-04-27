HAPPY BIRTHDAY Charlicia Fontenot, Bill Ahern, Charles Bush, Elroy Murray, Kern Bernard, Wanda Faust Beldon, Albennie Wortham, Troy Lemons Sr., Linda Bazl, Glenn Smith, Ronnie James, Shara Archer and David Barret.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Andrew Jr. and Floretta Laws, celebrating 25 years of marriage; and Lawrence and Karen Werdlow.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Carl and Terry Amey, celebrating 13 years of marriage.
