Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The 50 Club of Galveston County will have its third annual poker run today in Galveston. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the West End Sandbar game room. Poker stops will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Awards will be given. For information, visit www.50clubgal vestoncounty.org or call 832-588-7476, 281-924-0025, or 409-744-5973.
Painter Fontaine Jacobs will present the “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $30. For information on what to take, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Artist Boat will offer its free guided beach tours on the hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Monday at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tours are 45 minutes each. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
Author Joe Willis will have a book signing and discussion on his book “Teaching Lessons,” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, call 432-664-1175.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
