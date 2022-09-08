THURSDAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Galveston County Health District-Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 12 p.m. Located at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque are holding their 12th annual 10 Men Standing on the Word of God Conference on Sat. Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. A brunch will be served at 9 a.m. — all are welcome.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #228 Star of the Sea will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Sept.10 at the KC Hall located at 1912 Winnie Street in Galveston. For more information please contact regent Cynthia Schaaf at 409-766-0430.
The NASA Area African Violet Society will hold a plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bay Harbour Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City.
The Bay Area Singles Monthly Dance is Sept. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Lodge at 5204 Hwy 3 in Dickinson. All Alvin singles are invited to attend. Bring party snacks to share. Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. For more info call 281-470-2750 or 281-337-3112.
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor James E. Pate Jr.’s fourth anniversary. The Pastors Aide Ministry will present a Gospel Extravaganza at 1301 Avenue L, Galveston on Sat., Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.
Greater Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, at 3506 Ave N 1/2 in Galveston, will sell barbeque dinners on Friday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until sold out. The dinners will include: barbeque chicken and sausage, potato salad, beans, bread, cake and soda. The dinners will cost $12. Call (409)763-5586 to place an order or you can stop by.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church at 4109 Avenue L in Galveston is holding a bake sale on Sunday, Sept. 11. A variety of ethnic and other homemade treats will be available.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Island Market sponsored by the Galveston Art League will be selling handcrafted goods from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 17, at the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. The event is free. For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
McKinney Memorial UMC will celebrate its 103rd Church Anniversary Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Dr. Michael L. Bowie, Jr, the Executive Director of The United Methodist Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century (SBC21) will be the guest minister. For more information call 409-935-5797.
New Hope Baptist Church will celebrate its 43rd anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. at 5514 Avenue S in Galveston. The Rev. D.N. Benford of Rising Star Baptist Church will be the special guest.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 13 at St. Patrick Church Parish Hall located at 1010 35th Street in Galveston. For more information please contact Martie Terry at martiejterry@comcast.net or phone 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
