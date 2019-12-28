There will be an art exhibit displaying works from local artists of the Transitional Learning Community at Galveston TideWay and Sunshine Training Center from noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-938-1671.
The community is invited to participate for free in the Christmas caroler dress up festivities from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
Wassail and Christmas cookies will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The community is invited to the Mini Christmas Tree Farm from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Mini trees start at $20. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The 32nd annual Kwanzaa celebration, sponsored by the Nia Cultural Center, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. The Village Keeper Awards will be presented, and various vendors will be selling their wares. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
”The Night Before Christmas” story time will conclude at 6 p.m. Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Council of Greeks of the National Pan Hellenic Council will have its “A Night of Elegance” event from 8 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $35. All are welcome. BYOB. For tickets and information, call Marcia Armstead, 281-734-4261.
