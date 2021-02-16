TODAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The third installment of Galveston College’s 2021 lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment will be presented at 6 p.m. today via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer will present “What Can We Learn from the Exhibit ‘Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon?’” To access the meeting, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 and the passcode is Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and March 3 in the human resources office on the boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, call 281-334-8902.
Trinity Episcopal Church will administer ashes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on 21st Street and Seawall Boulevard; and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday via drive-through under the school portico on the corner of 23rd and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-6317.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through Feb. 28 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will administer ashes in recognition of Ash Wednesday via drive-by from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. The church also will have its Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. COVID protocols will be in place; ashes also will be distributed at this service. For information, call 409-935-3559 or 713-417-1921.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners also will be available during the same timeframe Fridays through March 26. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a symposium on COVID and African Americans and the need for the vaccine from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Amanda and Louis Gilbert will lead the presentation. Open to public. COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call 409-935-1100 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
THURSDAY
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a job fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Joe Faggard Community Center at 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Friday and Saturday virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Feb. 26 in the Mainsail Room on the second floor of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-5157.
The Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its virtual production “The Vintage Radio Hour” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 26th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. J.D. Steele Sr., and his wife, Jackie, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Marc James and the Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-795-0255, or Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The group is soliciting males, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
MONDAY
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing of old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Feb. 25 in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through March 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St., Suite B, in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 27 in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit ololchurch.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. March 5 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. March 14 and March 21. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department will have its 51st annual oyster supper from noon to 7 p.m. March 6 at 1806 Broadway St. in Port Bolivar. For information, call 409-684-5940 or 409-684-1984.
The 18th annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic will be March 8 at the Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon tee time; dinner/auction begins at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://divotsfordevereux.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 8 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
ONGOING
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Feb. 28. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houstonchildren.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchildren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
