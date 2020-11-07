The Krewe of Babalu of Galveston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 7817 Bayside St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-682-4191 or 409-682-4197.
The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1519 31st St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-4101.
The Ball High School Band will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of HomeTown Bank on 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its fall sweep from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Residents of La Marque can drop off unwanted household furniture, tree limbs or large bulk items for free. For information, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
HCA Houston ER 24/7 will offer free drive-through flu shots (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 3302 Palmer Highway in Texas City. For ages 9 and older. Participants must wear a mask while in car. For information, call 409-641-2700.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will end at 8 p.m. today at https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
SUNDAY
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The Rev. Cindy Reddick will present “Community Gardening.” Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have a coat drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Donations of gently worn or new coats will be accepted. For information, call 346-804-3468 or 409-526-7035.
Atmosphere the Salon will accept donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer a Veterans Day adoption special in honor of Veterans Day from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Anyone with a military ID will get $5 pet adoptions. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Mary Margaret Mann will be the guest speaker. There also will be a Thanksgiving luncheon afterward, so take a dessert to share. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorene nieto@yahoo.com, or Sandra Meyer, smeyer1322@gmail.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting men, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
FRIDAY
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present the classic science fiction radio drama “The Invisible Man” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Nov. 14 and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15. To gain access to the link to listen, email Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu with preferred performance date. For information, call Lacy at 409-944-1398.
UPCOMING
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Face masks are required. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N., in League City. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrass potters.com.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its “Tis the Season” Craft Fair and Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the city of Jamaica Beach Park and Pavilion at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email Jerry Banner, gbann51@gmail.com for an application.
Author Gina Hooten will do a pop-up book signing of her short story “Emigrant’s Song” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
College of the Mainland will host a free virtual jazz ensemble concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at www.com.edu/music. The concert will feature the father/son duo Sparky and Aaron Koerner and Matteo and Theron Sharp. For information, call 409-933-8348.
The Galveston County Apartment Association and the Texas Apartment Association will offer a fair housing for onsite personnel class from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at www.taa.org/events. The class qualifies for three continuing-education credits. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will have its fifth annual sporting clays tournament Nov. 20 at the Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Road in Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston, Fort Bend and Wharton clubs. For registration and information, email Sarah Burns, sburns@bgcgh.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
ONGOING
The League City Convention & Visitors Bureau is offering its League City Hidden Gems GeoTour featuring 10 special caches hidden throughout the city at www.visitleague city.com/geotour. For more information on the GPS-led experience, call 281-554-1025.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.