The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 17, and Dec. 31 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a tenderloin pork lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $10 is asked. Preorders will be taken through Tuesday; delivery will be available. To place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate the Holiday of Lights during Hanukkah at various times with different events today through Dec. 17 via Zoom. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-468-1839 or 832-725-5028.
Food Drive Thursdays will take place each Thursday through Dec. 31 at Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors can take a nonperishable food item and receive 2-for-1 admission to the festival. For tickets and information, visit www.moody gardens.com/holi day_season.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. today through Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event through Friday. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18 (excluding Dec. 14 and Dec. 15) at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
Atmosphere The Salon will accept donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
The Galveston Art League is featuring a special small-art holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or visit galvestonartleague.com.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
SATURDAY
The inaugural Ride for Rosenberg event and toy drive will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. in Galveston. New, unwrapped toys are needed and will be given to students in need. For information, call Kevin Williams, 832-312-1080.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its furniture sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. A barbecue chicken dinner will be sold for $10 each. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Galveston County and the Sunshine Center. To preorder, call 409-392-3205.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a watch party of the Army versus Navy game from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Food and drink specials also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “It Must Be Christmas” tour, presented by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.fbctc.com or www.davidphelps.com, or call 409-986-4950.
UPCOMING
The Santa’s Kingdom Bike and Toy Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at 13109 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to make a monetary donation and/or get more information, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present “The Choir of Man: Direct From London” as a virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 via SHOWTIX4U. Tickets are $30 for a single stream and $40 for a group/family stream. For information, visit www.thegrand.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s choir will present “Gifts of Christmas” by Sandra Woodlock at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes for ages 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22 on the corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. Must take picture ID and apple card. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at a time to be determined Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
ONGOING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older and available for games starting at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The city of Friendswood will present its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail nightly through Jan. 1 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Admission is free. Holiday music and food vendors will be available on Saturdays. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Moody Gardens’ 19th annual Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moody gardens.org/holiday_sea son.
Galveston College will have early registration for the spring 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at gc.edu through Jan. 19. Returning students can register on their Whitecaps portal at whitecaps.gc.edu. To meet with an advisor, email advising@gc.edu. For financial aid information, visit gc.edu/financial-aid. For information, call 409-944-4242.
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
