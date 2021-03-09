The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today via Zoom. Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be the guest speaker. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Galveston College will present its third installment of its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” at 6 p.m. today via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer, executive director of historic preservation and collections and Robert H. Smith senior curator of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, will be the guest speaker. To gain access, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 with passcode: Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Carolyn Sisscom will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3; and at 2:20 p.m. Sunday and March 21 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
FRIDAY
Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy is currently registering for the 2021-22 school year through Friday at 319 Newman Road in La Marque. For prekindergarten through eighth grade. For information, call 409-934-9100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its March Madness plant sale from noon Friday to noon Saturday virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its The Spirit of Texas dinner and program at 7 p.m. March 20 in the grand ballroom of the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $75 per person. Dr. Ben Raimer will be honored. Must RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. To enter meeting, enter meeting ID: 917-5988-4210 with passcode: 043809. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
MONDAY
The Boys & Girls Club of Texas City will have its spring break camp for ages 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through March 18 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For registration and information, call 409-457-9880.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off March 20 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. There will be a cooks meeting March 18. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience will be at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. March 25 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) March 28; Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 1; Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, 11 a.m., liturgy, noon, and Stations of the Cross on the cloister, 6 p.m. April 2; Holy Saturday, The Great Vigil of Easter, 7 p.m. April 3; and Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist), 10 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 10:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) April 4 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show April 2 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon April 10 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information about sponsorships and entry fees, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galvestonhumane.org. April 3 is the deadline to register.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 10th annual crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. April 25 under the Big White Tent at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
ONGOING
Local students are encouraged to enter the Art of Equality Art and Literacy Contest, sponsored by the Junteenth Legacy Project. Prizes and scholarships will be awarded. Entries will be accepted through March 31. For information on how to enter, visit www.artofequality.com.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.