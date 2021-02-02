HAPPY BIRTHDAY Phillip Jones, Shonda Jones, Melinie Torres-Moraga, Henry Hawkins, Cashia McNiece, Vina Davis, Quinten Thibodeaux, JoAnn Baines, Tim Denton, Avery Curry, Ebony Webb, Keneshia Ray, Terry Fields, Josette King and Esther M. Rodriguez.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Daviyuna Caldwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.