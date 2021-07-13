TODAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Texas City Independent School District will have a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. today in the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The board will review and receive public input for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding plan. For information, call 409-916-0100.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” for ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
UPCOMING
La Izquierda will have its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Zydeco Dots with Tony Kamel of Wood & Wire will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, rob ert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Bryan Museum will have its free Summer Movies on The Lawn event beginning with a museum tour at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The movie, “Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas,” will be shown afterward. Take your own blanket/chair. Concessions will be sold. Space is limited. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its “Movies in the Park” event Fridays through Aug. 13 at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. “Indiana Jones” will be shown Friday. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Virginia Greg, Hans Hagland and a representative from Sea Star Base Galveston will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
