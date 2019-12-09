HAPPY BIRTHDAY Derrick Decker Jr., Rose Walker Beard, Verleda Crawford, Kimberly Ann Ware, Johnesha Chatman, Pam Parson, Terry Smither, Sheena Scott, Kiamesha Goynes, August Cook, Abby Rivas, John Paul Massa, Odell Wilkins Jr., Walter Ray Brown Jr., Jacquelyn Banks and Jann Banks Compton.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jim and Jo Anne Gilmore, celebrating 52 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.