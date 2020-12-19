HAPPY BIRTHDAY Gerrod Evans, Genaro Ross, Doni Mallia Julian, Joyce Ann Allen, Michael Reagan, Crystal Darling, Marc Cyr, Darlene Spinek, Beverly Jackson, Keith Holland, Bradley Carroll, Walter Pines, Tyrone Gitrey, Antis Allen, Jalessa Moore and Natalie Couture.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Carlos Mares Jr.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jerome and Veronica Lawrence, celebrating 24 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ashley Joseph Williams, Monica Hall, Eric M. Bell, Vicki Walker, David Malone, Raymond Lewis, Charles Mickens, Dwayne T. Harrell, Steven Dewayne Jones Jr., Shelley Stone, Amanda Burgess, Justin Morgan, Charles Robinson Sr., Maebri Sobnosky and Shana Jacobs.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Darold Blakely, Lonnie Cox, Roshelle Pines, Keith Jenkins, Christopher McMillan, Monique McNeal, Ray Turner, Salvador Rivera, Chris Dotson, Tory Mason, Brian Walker, Jimmie Morris, Wesley Gee, Barry Knowles and Michelle Grogan.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Matt and Stephanie Frye, celebrating seven years of marriage.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

