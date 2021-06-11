TODAY
Gulf Coast Self-Advocates will have a garage sale daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday at New Life Fellowship Church at 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email info@arcgulfcoast.org or call Ricky Broussard at 281-241-1850.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Monica Martens, Ed.D., will present the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Alvin Tropea, director of the feast at St. John the Baptist, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. today at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance night event featuring DJ Julie from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Bad Sneakers (Steely Dan Tribute) will perform. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through June 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a book signing for the book “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bishop’s Palace at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. The authors are Tommie Boudreaux, Ella Lewis, Alice Gatson and Greg Samford. The book is $21.99 and is available for purchase at www.galvestonhistory.org/lostrestaurants and also will be available at Bishop’s Palace.
The city of Galveston will host its annual hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3546.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a fried chicken dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. To preorder, call 281-332-8733.
The gospel group, Psalms Journey will be live in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Galveston at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Vivian Gomez at 505-228-1127.
UPCOMING
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For ages 6 through adults. Registration is free. To sign up, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
Clear Creek ISD will be accepting registration for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at McWhirter Elementary School (behind the school in community gym) at 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information and what items to take, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its State of the Region luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the grand ballroom at the San Luis Resort Spa and Conference Center at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Speakers will include County Judge Mark Henry, city of Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, Galveston Independent School District Superintendent, Jerry Gibson, and Galveston County Local Health Authority, Dr. Philip Keiser. For information or to register, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326, or visit www.galvestonchamber.com.
The Juneteenth Galveston Gathering Community will have its annual memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-229-8655.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenthlegacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
