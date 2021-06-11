Texas City High School junior Madison Howell, center, competed in three events at the UIL State Academics on May 1 at Barbers Hill High School. Howell advanced to state by winning first place in three journalism events — news writing, headline writing and editorial writing — at regionals and bringing home the team trophy. At state, she placed third in editorial writing. Also pictured is her teacher, Jennifer Kunard, left, and school board President Nakisha Paul.