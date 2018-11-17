HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lorraine Banks-Williams, Lloydeshia McMurrin-Clark, Debbie Stark, Sue Stevens, Meisha Fields Narcisse and Gloria Arespe Gonzales.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Nancy Dunn Roach.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Greg and Yolanda Washington, celebrating 34 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.