The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer $10 pet adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All adoptions come with freebies and goody bags. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Salvation Army and Walmart are collecting donations for its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign event today and Sunday at area Walmart locations across Galveston County. Drop-off bins will be placed at participating stores to collect school supplies for children. Donations also can be dropped off at 601 51st. St. in Galveston. For information on how you can help, visit www.salva tionarmygalvestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
There will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the second floor conference room (LCC2.1001A) at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Blood Bank at 2280 Interstate 45 S. in League City. Picture ID is required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/leaguecity81220. For information, email Joan Farmer, jvalasek@mdanderson.org or call 713-792-7777.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
THURSDAY
Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to The 1895 Moody Mansion’s free “Senior Hours” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Advance registration is required. To register, call 409-765-9770. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
UPCOMING
The We R.O.C.K. (Reconstruction of Christ Kids) nonprofit will have its annual back-to-school drive-by bash from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 in the parking lot of Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. Free backpacks, supplies and face masks will be given away. First come, first serve. For information, call Roslyn Barnett, 713-252-8634.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15 via Zoom. Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. To join the meeting, enter ID: 899-7445-3011 and password: 102623. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays beginning Aug. 24 through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. Registration begins Aug. 1. For tuition information and registration, visit bayarea youthsingers.org, email info@bayareayouthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Gal vestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 via Zoom. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, julia bodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtor susan@comcast.net.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfounda tion.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 34th annual Jimmy Hayley Chamber Golf Classic Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. For information and registration, contact Jessica Spangle, jessica@texascitychamber.com or 409-935-1408.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its rescheduled 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Brooke Shields will be the keynote speaker. To register and purchase tickets/sponsorship, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com/womens-conference or call 409-763-5326.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street. Rain or shine; live or virtual. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
ONGOING
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofm togo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Jehovah’s Witness Convention is available online at jw.org. Topics and new content will be presented each week through Aug. 29. For information, visit the site.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. Contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host its meetings virtually each month. For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.Tx BayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19. Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires. Contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
