The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Home & Garden Show will conclude from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is $8 per person, $6 for seniors, and free for ages 4 and younger. For information, visit www.galveston homeandgarden.com.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting enrollment for its fall drama classes at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin Monday. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have open auditions for “Mary Poppins” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Houston. Andrea Wilson will discuss the Longhorn Project at the Johnson Space Center. There will be a potluck afterward, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will have a special called meeting at noon Tuesday at the Island Community Center, Suite C109, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a candlelight vigil in honor of victims of 9/11 at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Democrats Club will have a debate watching party at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O, in Galveston. For information, call 409-877-8137.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will have its second annual “Food for Thought” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. The all-you-can-eat event will feature over 30 different dishes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase or get more information, contact Fay Picard, faypicard@gmail.com or 281-507-0928.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its annual show and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit galves tonbayorchidsociety.org.
Galveston Art League will have a papier-mache workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For registration information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on workshops). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Kitchen Gardening” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.