HAPPY BIRTHDAY Marilea Schmidt, Hillary Goodgion, Jeanette Dotson, Aiyden J. Joe, Beatrice Joe, Izola G. Barnes, Sonia Taylor-Williams, Rachel Walker Nyarko, Michael Williams, Mesha Ross, Liz Kennedy, Anthony Foreman, Kimberly Walker, Roshaunda Horton and Annette Collins.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- La Marque woman charged with manslaughter in fatal League City crash
- League City issues notice of default on Big League Dreams contract
- Galveston debates paying $120K over officer's ferry job
- Houston man charged in violent League City abduction
- Ticketed council candidate calls to defund Galveston's parking police
- Woman shot early Sunday morning in Texas City
- Developer plans 82-acre mixed-use project in La Marque, Smooth Tony's island building on the market
- Knights of Momus won't participate in Mardi Gras 2021
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper
- Grass fire shuts down I-45 in La Marque
Collections
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Dickinson High School Football
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Clear Creek High School Football
- In Focus: Houston 56, South Florida 21
- In Focus: La Marque vs Sealy High School Football
- In focus: Ball High School vs Baytown Lee Football
- In Focus: UCF 44, Houston 21
- In Focus: Texas City vs Santa Fe High School Football
- Latitude 29
- In Focus: Packers 35, Texans 20
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School Football
Commented
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper (111)
- Residents divided over masks at polls after judge's order (101)
- Election fraud letter used some fuzzy logic (97)
- Are polls reliable? Pollsters offer a solid maybe (71)
- Trump will fight illegal mail-in ballots to the end (70)
- Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally (62)
- Galveston County residents report election misinformation calls, texts (60)
- Political Buzz: La Marque council members spar over social media accusations (55)
- Trump was impressive, as seen in the number of votes (47)
- President Trump's leadership has been overwhelming (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.