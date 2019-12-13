The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Wassail and Christmas cookies will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The post also will show the Army vs. Navy game at 3 p.m. and have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its annual Holiday with the Cranes Saturday and Sunday. For itinerary and registration, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
Friendswood Animal Control will have its annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. Donations of pet treats, training items, and toys also will be accepted. For information, call 281-996-3390.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the annual national Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery, 901 N. Kansas Ave., in League City. Take your own chair. For information, call Susan Adams, 713-906-8844.
Author Myra Hargrave McIlvain will be signing copies of her book “Stein House: A German Family Saga” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The city of Friendswood will have its 12th annual Santa in the Park event beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. The Christmas parade will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a tree lighting and fireworks set for 7:30 p.m. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3219.
The Galveston Municipal Police Association will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route will begin at 25th and Santa Fe Place streets and will move south to Postoffice Street, turn east to 19th Street, north to The Strand, and end on 25th Street. To sign up to participate, visit www.galvestontx.gov/christmasparade.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The 12th annual Santa’s Night Out fundraiser will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 213 22nd St., in Galveston. Proceeds benefit the Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County. For a list of participating stops and specials, visit www.facebook.com/santasnightout. For information, email will@archivemade.com or call 806-236-0715.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its holiday craft fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-9121.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 21 at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.