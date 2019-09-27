Atmosphere the Salon is accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Tuesday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. If you’d like to help, email roxanneclarke48@yahoo.com.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Texas Medical Branch will have its “Standing Together” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. For information, contact Rebecca Galloway, regallow@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Dana Leeds, from the Texas State Genealogical Society, will speak on DNA. Leeds also will lead a seminar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the same location. Registration for the seminar, which is $25 for members and $35 for all others, is required. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip to the Smith Hawkwatch Tower at 6:40 a.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to meet on the south side of Rosenberg Library in order to catch the ferry. Transportation will be provided. For information, visit www.Galvston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The inaugural Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped free plus-sized clothing giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. Volunteers also are needed. For information, contact Angela Wilson, angeladwilson71@yahoo.com or 409-939-2685.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Keith Gray, with CenterPoint Energy, and J.P. Bryan, owner of The Bryan Museum, will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Rainwater Harvesting” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Texas City High School Choir Booster Club will present “The House Cup” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in the school’s cafeteria at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Participants will get to compete for the glory of The House Cup, have dinner, desserts, candy buffet, wizardry games, and more. There also will be a silent auction. For tickets, which are $35 per person, visit bit.ly/thehousecup or call 409-457-4375.
Independence Village will have its “Under the Big Top” gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For tickets and information, visit www.ivillagetexascity.org or call 409-935-4335.
The 19th annual PAWS Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees are asked to purchase tickets by Friday by visiting www.galvestonhumane.org or by calling 409-740-1919.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. DJ Gino will provide a variety of music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Clear Creek Independent School District will have a dedication ceremony for its newest school, Florence Campbell Elementary School, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 6605 W. League City Parkway, in League City. If you wish to attend, RSVP by emailing Sidney Hunt, shunt@ccisd.net.
Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its The Art of Saving Sea Turtles benefit at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. Tickets are $100. For information, contact Joanie Steinhaus, joanie@seaturtles.org or 409-795-8426.
The city of La Marque is encouraging residents to sign up for its annual National Night Out event set for Tuesday. Residents and neighborhoods are asked to register your event by contacting Lt. Shawn Spruill, s.spruill@cityof lamarque.org or 409-938-9269.
Registration is open for the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes set for 6 p.m. Oct. 4 on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Participants who pre-register by 2 p.m. Oct. 4 also will receive free admission to the Pleasure Pier after the walk. To register, visit www.rccgc.org. For information, call 409-443-0501.
