The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
UPCOMING
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its annual peach sale from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at James Crowder Funeral Home at 401 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Prices are $55 for a half bushel, and $30 per quarter bushel. For information, call 409-770-7572.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s annual summer social will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Topgallant (upstairs in the League Building) at 2301 Strand St. in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Take your own vase for hands-on arranging. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Registration is ongoing for the Sea Star Maritime Camp, which is set for July 29 through Aug. 3 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Space is limited. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Tony Scharp at tscharp@ssbgalveston.org or 409-572-2560.
July 31 is the deadline to RSVP for M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s 10th annual Wine & Dine Fundraiser, which will be Aug. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Tickets are $50. Sponsorships also are available. For information or to RSVP, call 281-534-2043.
Raffle tickets for the third annual CASA’s for CASA Playhouse Raffle are available through Aug. 4 at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 each. For information, visit www.CASAgalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-area-turning-point/donate.
