Today
1:30 p.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, budget workshop, 174 Calder Road, League City, 409-766-2244.
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
Wednesday
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
Sept. 7
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
10 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, special meeting, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
