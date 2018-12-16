The Galveston Island Meals-On-Wheels Program presented the Isaiah Star Bright Award to the Ippolito Charitable Foundation for its outstanding support of the program. Pictured from left to right is the Rev. Ray Pinard, executive director, Donna Kearney, board member, M.J. Alvarado, representative of foundation, and Hal Rochkind, president. The foundation also presented a $20,000 grant to the program at the 2018 Fall Regatta held at the Artillery Club.