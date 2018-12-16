The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Call 832-819-1561.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its fall commencement exercises Sunday at NRG Arena at 1 NRG Park in Houston. The College of Science and Engineering and the College of Education will begin at noon; and the College of Human Sciences and Humanities, and the College of Business will begin at 5 p.m. Attendees will have to pay for parking at the arena. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
Pushing Us and Sharing Hope, P.U.S.H., will have its inaugural Legacy Walk from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Registration will begin at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.push-foundation.org.
Santa Claus will make his annual visit on a Friendswood Volunteer Fire Dept. fire truck from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth Camp Fire Station No. 1 at 1610 Whitaker Drive. Visit www.friendswood.com.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The community is invited to have dinner with Vision Galveston from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St. in Galveston. The interactive event, which will include dinner and music, is open to all families on island. For information, call Paul Morgan at 409-347-3773.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its Christmas bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Friday in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Call JoAnn Robinson at 409-986-5036.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Winter Solstice Wine Share from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Take a bottle of wine to share. Light refreshments will be provided. Free for members. For information, call 409-763-2403.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its 2019 Eco-Art Winter Camp for ages 5-12 at www.artistboat.org. Day camps will be. Jan. 2 through Jan. 4. Call 409-770-0722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.