The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
The city of Kemah will have its SeaSational Salute to Service weekend through Sunday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The ninth annual Salute to Military Service also will take place during the weekend festivities. For a complete itinerary, contact Brenda Miller-Fergerson at bmill er-fergerson@kemah-tx.com or 281-334-1611.
Dickinson Independent School District will have its Safety Saturday event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at McAdams Junior High School at 11415 Hughes Road in Dickinson. “Stop the Bleed” training will be available from the University of Texas Medical Branch. Sunday is the deadline to RSVP. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2O8odG9. For information, call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
UPCOMING
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. David Galindo, director of the TCEQ Water Quality Division, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday. To RSVP, contact Jose Boix, jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
The organizers of the Community Thanksgiving Feast will be collecting 12 to 14 pound turkeys Monday through Friday. The feast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at Kukral Hall at Our Lade of Fatima Catholic School at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets, as well as dinners, will be given away. To schedule a pickup of your donated turkey, call Barbara White at 409-739-2268.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 and the Galveston Republican Women will host a breakfast honoring veterans at 10 a.m. Monday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its annual chili supper fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann at budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a king ranch chicken lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Must preorder by Wednesday. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. To order, call 281-332-8733.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The Classic Cloggers will be on program. There also will be a potluck luncheon, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $8. Contact Earl Mallett at earlmallett@sbcglobal.net or 281-484-2589.
The annual Bay Area Heart Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk. Proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association. To sign up, visit www.BayArea HeartWalk.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at the Dickinson Independent School District’s administration building on FM 517 and end at the Post at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “What is a Galveston County Master Gardener?” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and “Evaluating Your Soil’s Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the reception hall of the MUD No. 12 building at 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. For information, call Betty Henry at 817-996-3452.
The seventh annual Cereal and Suds Run will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at Buc-cees at 6201 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. For information, visit www.rmhg.org/event or call 832-930-4065, Ext. 120.
The Galveston County Gulf Coast Black Nurses Association will have its annual scholarship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Joyce Johnson will be the speaker. “Selling Your Brand” is the theme. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Lilliam McGrew at 409-771-2018, or Wendy Langham at 409-739-3479.
The Artist Boat will have its annual Float the Boat fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Trolley Station at 2021 Strand St. in Galveston. Sheridan Mitchell-Lorenz will be the honoree. For tickets and information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-07221.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
