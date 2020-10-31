The Grand 1894 Opera House will conclude its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually through today at www.artoberfest.com. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have a chili cook-off today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Setup begins at 9 a.m. The post also will hand out candy and treats and take pictures from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 409-945-3792.
The Texas City Parks & Recreation department will have its Drive-Thru Boo! Halloween event from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today on the east side carport area of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be through today. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxedfounda tion.org, or call 409-925-9080.
Upward Hope Academy will have a free trick-or-treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees must wear a mask and take a bag for treats. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit galves toncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will have its 11th annual Haunted House via drive-through from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today in parking lot B at the school, 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only). For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
SUNDAY
The “Unshakeable Conference: New Season” will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Sunday through Wednesday at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend in-house and online. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. with the following events: pre-anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; and the final jubilee celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, both at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Day of the Dead celebration from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The festivities will include dancing with mariachi and salsa bands, performances by Danzas Folkloricas de Solei, photos, and more. Admission is free. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular meeting via phone and Zoom at 1 p.m. Monday. To join via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 831-2982-9829 with password: 981989, or by phone, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Galveston College will present the “I Still Love H.E.R.: Hip-Hop and African-American Culture Concerning Systemic Racism and Oppression” lecture at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kortney Moore will be the presenter. To access the event, enter meeting ID: 893-9185-1220 with password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have a coat drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 12 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Donations of gently-worn or new coats will be accepted. For information, call 346-804-3468 or 409-526-7035.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s SCI Café will have a virtual discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom “Another Day, Another Disaster: Floods, Hurricanes, and the Pandemic” will be the topic. To gain access, email csinglet@utmb.edu.
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and end at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at https://galveston-county-mas ter-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Dr. Patrick McGinnis, chairman of the Republican Party of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
FRIDAY
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Patrick Gerski, a veterans treatment court defense attorney, will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
UPCOMING
The Krewe of Babalu of Galveston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at 7817 Bayside St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-682-4191 or 409-682-4197.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its fall sweep from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Residents of La Marque can drop off unwanted household furniture, tree limbs or large bulk items for free. For information, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer a Veteran’s Day adoption special in honor of Veteran’s Day from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Anyone with a military ID will get $5 pet adoptions. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
