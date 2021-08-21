HAPPY BIRTHDAY Randy Mlcak, Denise Kimbrough, Dillon Green, Loren Murphy, Keshia Phillips, John Cooper, Jerry Richard, Roland Chinn, Regina Albert, Detrick Harper-Jones, Ahmed E. Ahmed, Mike Evans, Ebony J. Williams, the Rev. Alessandro Bell and Miyoshi Hawkins-Rougely.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Zacheus McGowan Jr., Horace Anderson Sr. and Delores C. King.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Joseph and Josette Batiste, celebrating 17 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tom Hyatt, Michael Pearson, Ginger Benson, Kim Robles, Toni Simpson, Victor Garrett, Jennifer Webb Joseph, Sheena Robinson, Myedestineee Wilson, Fred Andrews, Larry Chatman, Jonathan Milton, Judith Chumba, Felicia Brooks, Roland Deyon, Frieda Boxley-Boyd and Christopher Pleasant Sr.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Liz Plain, Ellen Smecca, Joe Morales, Ashley Pardue, Herbert Banuelos, Gerrell Simmons, Jeraud Samuels, Janitra Fowler, Corey Chachere, Keith Williams, Terri Burchfield, Darryl Glover, Derrick Mouton, Albrena Woods, Marilyn Franklin, Janice Harris, Kadie Legnion, Jerome Stinson, Michael James, Chris Gilbert, Allison Schoenvogel, La’Shardanai Burrell, Ella C. Jackson and Myrtle Davis.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

