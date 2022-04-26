TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 812-8354-4064 with passcode: 932910, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a workshop at 2 p.m. today (eternity bracelets with beads and stones; location information will be given upon registration); and at 3 p.m. Wednesday (succulents and driftwood at Moody Gardens). Registration is $35 per workshop. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-3500 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its annual awards banquet today at Stingaree Restaurant, 1295 N. Stingaree Drive in Crystal Beach. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For more information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. today in the workshop room of the Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have its last nonpartisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All Galveston residents are invited. For information or to receive a Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
UPCOMING
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its 10th annual Herb Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission to the fair is free. Tickets for the luncheon are $40 for members and $50 for all others; tables of six are $300. For information and tickets, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Center for Violence Prevention will have its third annual symposium from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Old Red Amphitheater on its campus in Galveston. Registration is required. To register, visit www.utmb.edu/cvp.
The Texas City High School Theatre will present the school edition of “Grease” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $10 a person. To purchase, visit texascitytheatre.ludus.com.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week through Saturday at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@cavalla historicalfoundation.org or 346-220-7827.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual 5K Walk/Run event at 8 a.m. Saturday on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The event will begin on 45th Street and go toward 29th Street and back. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The city of League City will have its bird walk for adults event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1220 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. For information and to sign up, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The “Be Not Conformed” mother and daughter conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Pearl Robinson, LaTosha Holmes and Ketara Gray will be the special guests. Tickets are $15 in advance (pay via Cash App: $theExchange68) or $20 at the door. For information, email Yvette McGill, yvettemcgill68@gmail.com.
The 26th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the historic downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit grandkids festival.com, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Paper Shredding Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. There will be a 15 box limit. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Sunshine Center will have its second annual Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. A wide variety of flower arrangements, gift baskets and food concessions will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a fish fry from 1 p.m. until all sold out Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Plates are $10 each. DJ Char will provide music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information and tickets, call 409-771-9266.
The American Heart Association will have its “Hearts Across Hollywood” Galveston Heart Ball Saturday at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, email morgan.faiella@heart.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will have its Lone Star Bazaar at 11 a.m. Sunday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be food, music, games, bingo and a live and silent auction. For information, visit ololchurch.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 10th annual crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, email Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net.
