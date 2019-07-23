HAPPY BIRTHDAY Leonce Thierry, Clara Ivy, Crystal Jackson, Carlos Erving, Corey Chacere, Claudis Chapman, Walter Taylor, Nicole Tyler, Marsha Wilson Rappaport, Emily Sanders, Bryant Petteway, Zackry Zane Mayeux and Michelle Mouton.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Horace and Beverly J. Anderson, celebrating 49 years; and Edward and Yvonne Ellis, celebrating 39 years of marriage.
