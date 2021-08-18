TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will have a public hearing at 8 a.m. today in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For agenda, visit gc.edu or call Carol Langston, 409-944-1302.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-thru COVID-19 mass vaccination site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will have a going-to-school party at 10 a.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Each new student will get a special lunch bag. Free for preschoolers, kindergarteners and their families. For information, visit www.rosenberg- library.org.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Marketing: Refreshing Your Brand event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Walding Station Event Venue, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City. Leeanne Aguilar, president and CEO of Empire Creative, will be the guest speaker. Registration is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To RSVP, visit www.LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Fish Frenzy” for ages 9-12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will have a Back 2 School Bash at 2:30 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 7 and older and their families; and each new student will get a brand new lunch bag. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will conclude its Paws to Read program from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit www.rosen berg-library.org.
THURSDAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ages 6-8); and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ages 9-12) Thursday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Friendswood Public Library will have its movie night event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “The Greatest Showman” will be shown. Free and open to public. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
The city of Galveston will offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Fire Station 1, 823 26th St. in Galveston. For ages 12 and older. First-come, first-serve. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
The Friendswood Public Library will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Appointments preferred. To sign up, visit www.giveblood.org and use sponsor code: FPL1. All donors will receive a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Art League will offer a beginner/intermediate acrylic paint pouring workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register and get more information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Brandon Hill, and Bill Merrell will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
Tanger Outlets Houston will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Festivities will be by the lagoon area near Coach and Michael Kors. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/houston.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Higher Praise 22nd annual day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Betty Young, from Jesus is Lord Word of Truth Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Galveston College will have general registration for the fall 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Aug. 26 on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Classes begin Aug. 30. For information, visit gc.edu, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
