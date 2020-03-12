A group of supporters poses for a picture at the Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation’s 20th anniversary gala, “Flappers & Dappers,” Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The 1920s-themed celebration, chaired by Molly Crow and Leslie Yarbrough, brought together more than 370 guests and grossed more than $249,000 for the foundation.