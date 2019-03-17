HAPPY BIRTHDAY Karen Knebel, Jim Wooten III, Patricia Washington, Lamont Miller Jr., Susan Jackson, Craig Conde, Curtis Ray Davis, Justice Chavon and Jordan Simone Charles, Jolinda Martin, Justin Coleman, Joyce Laws Washington, William Kimble, Jarrod Gee and Ashley Trust.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Manuel L. and Esther M. Rodriguez, celebrating 46 years; James Lester and Cheryll Murray, celebrating 30 years; Armando and Wendy Torres, celebrating 24 years; and Albert Jr. and Veronica Garza, celebrating two years of marriage.
