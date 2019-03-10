The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its annual barbecue cook-off through Sunday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-750-3806. For information and fees to enter, call 409-935-9036.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its “Puppetpalooza” spring break art camp for youth, which will be Monday through Friday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/puppet-camp-2019 or call 409-763-2403.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will host a camp on the basics of Irish dance from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 401 NASA Parkway, Suite 357, in Webster. No special shoes are required. A craft also will be provided. For information, email rtew@yahoo.com.
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 11 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms. Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
The Riders of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a hamburger steak lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. All orders must be preordered by Tuesday. For information or to order, call 281-332-8733.
The board of directors of Galveston County Community Action Council will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at its main office at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Wednesday at its office at 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 641, in Texas City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Sea Star Base Galveston and SMART Family Literacy will celebrate Pi Day Thursday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Festivities will begin at 1:59 p.m., which are the first six digits of 3.14159. The group also will celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday, as well as include events with math and maritime studies. Admission is free, but concessions will be available for purchase. For information, contact Amy Musick at musick@smartfamilyliteracy.org or 409-996-5399.
There will be an open casting call for a short independent film from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, contact Darla Sheffield at cowgirlup2254@gmail.com.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon March 20 in the East Parlor of Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochessett will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be $25. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The Galveston Art League will have a celebration of its gallery expansion from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Julie Ann Brown and Kelly de Schaun will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16721 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. A variety of items will be available for purchase, as well as snacks and drinks. For information or if you’d like to participate, contact Summer Bloom at bloombythesea@att.net or 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Island Market, featuring local hand-crafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galvestonisland market@gmail.com.
The Galveston and La Marque alumnae chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have its annual Founder’s Day celebration at noon Saturday at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The Hon. Marcia L. Fudge, from Ohio, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased from any member, or by calling Alicia Johnson at 409-939-9461, or Vickie Colenburg at 281-705-7217.
G. Lee Gallery will offer a free sculpture demonstration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. Lana Loveland will teach the class. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net or call 409-370-7350.
There will be a fundraising event for the Galveston Baptist Hospitality House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Island Brewing at 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, email carolineb tremblay@gmail.com.
Registration for the fifth annual Beautify the Bucket competition, sponsored by Artist Boat, is being accepted through March 18. Spaces are limited. For information and registration, visit www.artistboat.org/beautify-the-bucket or call 409-770-0722.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through March 28. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsanford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegal lery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
Local artists are invited to sign up for the Texas City Art Festival’s Juried Art Show and Exhibition. Projects should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and prospectus, call 409-643-5990, or contact Nancy House at texascity art@gmail.com or 281-451-5814.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
