The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its Christmas bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Friday in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call JoAnn Robinson at 409-986-5036.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hooter’s at 6028 Heards Lane in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Winter Solstice Wine Share from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Take a bottle of wine to share. Light refreshments will be provided. Free for members. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament for members only at 8 p.m. Friday and Dec. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Author Kimber Fountain will be signing copies of her book “Galveston’s Red Light District: A History of The Line” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its 2019 Eco-Art Winter Camp for ages 5-12 at www.artistboat.org. Day camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2 through Jan. 4. For information, call 409-770-0722.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
