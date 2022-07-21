City Meetings Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.July 266:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.July 285 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVote: 2021-22 Galveston County boys high school athlete of the yearWoman run over at Santa Fe residence over the weekend identifiedVote: 2021-22 Galveston County girls high school athlete of the yearMan found running naked along I-45 dies in custodySafety becomes concern after packed Fourth of July in GalvestonMortar-type firework suspected in Dickinson deathMan charged in hit-and-run bicycle wreckChild wounded by gunshot to the head in Santa FeClean-up crew finds 27-year-old message in a bottle in La Marque's Highland BayouMan found dead in a ditch near his Dickinson home Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with MusicCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation center CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (146) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) One day the right will come for your rights, too (121) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (95) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (95) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (53) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53)
