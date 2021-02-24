HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lynette Tisdale, Jocelyn Gilmore, Carolyn Guffin, Senora Black, Michael Henry, Jazshia Julius, Cameron Burton, Derrell Smith, Justin D. Williams, Michael Thomas Jackson and Adrienne Perez.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
