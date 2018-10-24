HAPPY BIRTHDAY Andrew Reinsch, Jimmy Scalf, Jewell Faye Lauderdale, Chloe Badger, Jannie Batiste, Pam Wilder, Aiden Tong, Maxwell Selcer, Adrias Tyler, Thaddeus Williams, Vesha Lundy, Lillie M. Williams, Sherman LeMelle Jr. and Daphne Daniels-Benson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Matt and Krista Sobnosky, celebrating one year of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.