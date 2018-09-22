HAPPY BIRTHDAY Darryl Eaton, Joshua Keith Williams Sr., Geraldine Sam, Randy Simpson, John Young, Michael James, Cheryl Davis, Keegan Breaux, Mitzi Levy, Lisa Morales, Eddie Robinson, Carol Sue Currie, Lajos Kalmar, Dorothy Curry-Cade, Robin Baines-Bradley, Shametria Richard, Cameron Dunbar, Dan Omeara, Essie Marie Tisino, George Anthony Lind and Isaiah Malbrough.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY George Wilson Jr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James and Thuy Danner, celebrating 11 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.