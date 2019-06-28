The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Friar Italo Dell’Oro, director of Clergy Formation & Chaplaincy Services and vicar for clergy for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, will be the speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The city of La Marque will have its Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its new fire station at 750 Saltgrass Point Road in La Marque. All residents are invited. For information, visit cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will host its “Action Heroes of Galveston Beaches” art exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through July 9 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. The artwork was done by second- and third-graders from L. A. Morgan and Oppe elementary schools. Admission is free. For information, call Anne Hect, 409-692-1415.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque will have its annual peach sale from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., in La Marque. Half bushels will be $55 and quarter bushels will be $30. To place your order, call 409-770-7572, or contact any Kiwanian.
The city of League City will have its Fireworks Extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 W. League City Parkway, in League City. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The city of Texas City will have its Independence Day Celebration beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. Thursday. The parade will start at the Sanders/Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N., turn right and travel north on 6th Street, make a right on Ninth Avenue, travel east down Ninth Avenue, then turn left on Bay Street and and at the corner of Bay Street and 14th Avenue. Evening festivities will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a fireworks display at dusk. For information, visit www.texascity communitycalendar.com.
The 124th annual Friendswood Fourth of July celebration will begin with its Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday on Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive and will end at Stevenson Park. Afterward, there will be rides, games, food and live entertainment till 3:30 p.m. Evening festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. A synchronized fireworks display will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and its Auxiliary will celebrate the 243rd anniversary of the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free hot dogs and cake will be provided. For information, call 409-935-9036 after noon daily.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Food and variety of music will be provided. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The parade will proceed down the seawall and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.GalvestonParades.com or call Arthur Vega II, 832-465-3596.
A Fourth of July Celebration featuring Star Spangled Sky Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
