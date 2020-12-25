HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dreylin Lee Jones, David Hill Williams, Gloria Cazares, Thelma Wheelis, Cornell Albert Green Sr., Anita Micheletti, Ken Stone, Reta Burts, Veronica Pleasant, Jesse Taule, Reginald Warren and Betty Jones.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Joseph and Lillie Anderson Gamble, celebrating 54 years; and Shawn and Dana Avery, celebrating three years of marriage.
