Galveston College Theatre students Daniel Bourque, Eva Arita and Alyssa Gudz were recognized with Irene Ryan Acting Awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. The trio starred in Galveston College’s production of “More Fun than Bowling” by playwright Steven Dietz. A scene from the production, under the direction of Liz Lacy, advanced to Region 6 Festival 52 of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, which was held Feb. 24-27 in Abilene.