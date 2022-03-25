TODAY
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317 or visit bayareanetwork group.us.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its spring book/rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from noon to 5:45 p.m. today; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darch er@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, on the corner of Laurel and Cedar streets in La Marque. For information, email Manuel Perez, man2kia@att.net.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet virtually at 7 p.m. today. Bernard Meisher will present “Pushes, Pulls and Records: The Waves of German Immigrants to the United States.” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Audubon Group will sponsor a field trip Saturday to the Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary. Participants are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the sanctuary and park at the bollards; the trip also will include stops at Fort Travis and Horseshoe Marsh. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market/craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. If you’d like to participate, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Irises for the Gulf Coast” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Rainwater Harvesting” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present is Legacy of the Railroad speaker series featuring Velida Breakfield, an Amtrak engineer, at 1 p.m. Saturday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galvestonrr museum.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its second annual “Holy Moley!” Crawfish Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit ololchurch.org/crawfish or call 409-945-3224.
The League City Parks Department will present a premier ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the 1938 Historic Art Deco-Style League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas St. in League City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, email Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
UPCOMING
The Rev. Edward S. Lawson III will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 37th St. in Galveston. A grab-n-go dinner will be available after the service. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For tickets and information, visit shaarhashalom.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will sponsor a non-partisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The second installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons and veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and those taking advantage of disaster installments is due Thursday. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala Thursday at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxedfounda tion.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidc harris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. April 2 at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. April 8 and 11 a.m. April 9 at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajunthrowdown.com.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. April 9 in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturn ingpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for April 23 through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org or 346-220-7827.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have a luncheon event for its members from noon to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Port Bolivar Historic Lighthouse, state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach near ferry landing. Public is invited; cost is $20 per family to attend. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The 26th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 in the historic downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit grandkidsfestival.com, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The American Heart Association will have its “Hearts Across Hollywood” Galveston Heart Ball April 30 at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, email morgan.faiella@heart.org.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrr museum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.