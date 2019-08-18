The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Sidney Sherman No. 2 Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Attendees are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, call Steve Manis, 281-222-0119.
Libbie’s Place will have its 18th anniversary open house event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 5402 Ave. U in Galveston. Attendees are invited to drop in for a tour, scavenger hunt, games, and refreshments. For information, call 409-741-2538.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Rodger Rees, director of the Port of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP and get dinner price information, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will have its third annual Boots & BBQ event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wings of Heritage room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle will be honored. Tickets range from $25 to $500 per person. For tickets and information, visit salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Composting” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Harold Cash will have his Living Legend Rodeo event Saturday at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. The breakaway event will begin at 1 p.m. and showtime will start at 7 p.m. If you’d like to participate, entry fee is $65. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children. For information, call 409-750-1400.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its 11th annual Wine & Dine Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, contact Betty Lessert, betty.lessert@milewisctr.org or 281-534-2043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.