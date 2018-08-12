The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its eighth annual Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive program honoring World War II veterans and the Greatest Generation at noon today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will have a special called meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Beach Band will present its last free summer concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sealy Pavilion at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. A children’s parade will take place afterward. For information, visit www.galveston beachband.com.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $65 for new players, and $50 for returning players and T-ball (birth certificates must be provided). For information, call Gary Gutierrez at 409-225-1006.
The Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its annual Boots & BBQ event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/galvestoncounty or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Galveston Republican Women and Galveston Pachyderm Club will have a joint social mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at B Jiggers at the Holiday Inn at 5002 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, contact Jo Anne Helmer at joannehelmer8772@comcast.net or 409-539-5606.
Friendswood Animal Control will be participating in Clear the Shelter Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. All pet adoptions will be free. For information, call 281-996-3390.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free classes on bonsai’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Urban Small Backyard Gardening, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Propagating Tomato Plants Using Cuttings, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galv countymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. The Galveston Wharves Board will give a report on the Port of Galveston. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will offer a color pencil workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $65. To register and find supplies list, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will have its Clear the Shelters event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
Lost and Found Ministries will have its backpack and school supply drive giveaway (while supplies last) at noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Texas City Police Dept. at 1004 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Free food and games also will be available. For information, call 832-741-9892 or 409-939-6588.
There will be a Back to School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Showstoppers at 2504 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Several back to school items will be given away. For information, call Janet Wrice at 409-229-7843.
Hope Village and Ron Carter Cadillac will have its Hope Lounge Casino event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 15403 Hope Village Road in Friendswood. For tickets and information, visit http://hope-village.com/hopelounge.html or call 281-400-2011.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
M&D Social and Riders Club and the No Limit Riders will have its Back to School Supply Drive and Mini Ride event beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 leaving from Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City and ending at Cofell Arena at 700 Orchid St. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, call Marcus Willis at 832-372-0729, or Milton Johnson at 832-354-8590.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting items for its fall juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information on the prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
