The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free “Herb for the Gulf Coast” class from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its ”Kitchen Gardening” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The San Jacinto Community Garden Butterfly Weed Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Kay Sandor, 409-599-5609.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of the old Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. The cost is $10 and includes chips and a drink. Proceeds will go toward scholarships. For information, call 409-939-4557.
Every Ribbon Tells A Story will have its sixth annual share and shop event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Lorna Hardeman- Jackson, 409-935-9561 or 409-789-6136.
Galveston Art League will host an art workshop on the do and don’t of framing from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Karis Schmidt, of Cornerstone Framing and Design, will lead the presentation. A $20 donation is asked. Take your own frames. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Movie Nite on The Strand will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Saengerfest Park, 23rd and Strand streets, in Galveston. “Aladdin” (2019) will be shown. Admission is free. Take your own chairs. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
”For the Good of the Family,” by the late George Douglas Lee will be presented nightly at 7 p.m. today and March 14 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit CASA of Galveston County. For tickets and information, visit www.casagalveston.org/play or call 409-996-5040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.