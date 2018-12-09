The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 16 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The League City Animal Shelter will have its fifth annual Paws and Claus Adopt-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. All pet adoptions will be $25. For information, call 281-554-1025.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Holiday Brush Calligraphy and Hand Lettering Workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Registration is $15 (all materials provided). For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Kids with Santa Claus event for ages 0-8 at 2 p.m. Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Texas City Heritage Association will have its annual open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Square at 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Santa Claus also will make an appearance. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Dept. will present “A Christmas Carol” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Tickets are $15. For information, call Amy Thornton at 281-482-3413.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its annual Profiles of Women program, which honors county women for exemplary community service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Live Oak Baptist Church at 1020 32nd St. in Galveston. For information, call Wyzell Lewis at 409-256-3208, or Rita Richardson at 409-692-1081.
The city of Kemah will have its rescheduled Candy Land Christmas event beginning with its lighted parade, which will begin and end at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. The annual tree lighting will take place afterward. For information, visit www.visitkemah.com.
The Galveston County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will have its annual candle lighting event at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, call Pat Mejia at 409-996-9440.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Civic Club will meet at noon Monday at the home of JoAnne Hackbarth at 1949 Bay St. in Texas City. Cpl. Timothy Heard, of the Texas City Police Dept., will discuss the Blue Santa program. Members are asked to take toys for the children in the program. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-945-2200.
Bay Area Harbour Theatre will have auditions for the thriller “Night Watch” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Four women and five men are needed to fill roles in the play by Lucille Fletcher. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. The group will have its annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Contest. Take your favorite holiday treat and toys for families in need. For information, call 409-739-5258.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a chopped brisket lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will offer a free vegetable printing activity from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. All materials will be provided. For information, call Mary Vinnedge at 940-222-1958.
The Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have a bake sale from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. There also will be a dart tournament for members only at 8 p.m. Friday. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 8 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Santa Claus will make his annual visit on a Friendswood Volunteer Fire Dept. fire truck from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in residential areas of the city (except gated communities and short cul-de-sacs). Santa Claus also will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Kennth Camp Fire Station No. 1 at 1610 Whitaker Drive. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The Galveston Art League will present an apron workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; all materials provided ($7 for a second apron). To register, visit galves tonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The La Marque Cemetery Board will participate in the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1709 S. Oak St. in La Marque. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 10:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-9255.
Fairview Cemetery will participate in the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, call 713-373-7292 or 281-581-2453. Visit www.Wreaths AcrossAmerica.org.
Pushing Us and Sharing Hope, P.U.S.H., will have its inaugural Legacy Walk from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Registration will begin at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To sign up or see route, visit www.push-foundation.org.
