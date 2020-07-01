The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
SATURDAY
The Friendswood Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. This year’s parade will feature seven different parades beginning at the same time with different routes. For parade route information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th. For information, call 281-996-3220.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ave. H, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. For information, call Jeffrey Gelb, 713-724-8800.
ONGOING
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will be accepting registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be Monday through July 10; July 13-17; July 20-24; July 27-31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
UPCOMING
The University of Texas Medical Branch and the MD Anderson Cancer Center Blood Bank will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 in the second floor conference room, LCC2.1001A at 2280 Interstate 45 in League City. To schedule your appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/leaguecity070820. Picture ID required. For information, email Joan Farmer, jvalasek@mdanderson.org.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) July 18 at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street. Rain or shine; live or virtual. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 on the grounds and streets adjacent to First Lutheran Church, 24th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit https://galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477, Ext. 4.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.